Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,432 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 17,507 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.5% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $39,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 973,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,897,834,000 after acquiring an additional 41,652 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 228,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $445,572,000 after purchasing an additional 14,788 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 11,112 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,656,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $28,000. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 826 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,675.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,494.32.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,207.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,171.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,866.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1,605.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.30, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

