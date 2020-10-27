Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,484 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.3% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Amazon.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3,400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,494.32.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,207.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,605.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,171.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,866.64.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

