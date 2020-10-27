Round Table Services LLC Sells 20 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Round Table Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 628 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.9% of Round Table Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,303.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Edward Jones restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target (up from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,494.32.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,207.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,171.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,866.64. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,605.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.30, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

