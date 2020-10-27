Spreng Capital Management Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 447 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.3% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 4.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 973,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,897,834,000 after acquiring an additional 41,652 shares during the period. AXA boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.9% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 228,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $445,572,000 after purchasing an additional 14,788 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 11,112 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,656,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,494.32.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $4,369,386.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,207.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,605.05 billion, a PE ratio of 123.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,171.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,866.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

