D. B. Root & Company LLC Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

D. B. Root & Company LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 739 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 0.9% of D. B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. D. B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,770 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the third quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,263,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 6,112 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $19,245,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN opened at $3,207.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,171.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,866.64. The firm has a market cap of $1,605.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.30, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,303.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective (up previously from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,675.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,494.32.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.