Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Cut by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,804 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 4.4% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $37,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 973,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,897,834,000 after buying an additional 41,652 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.9% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 228,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $445,572,000 after buying an additional 14,788 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 11,112 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,656,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 826 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Amazon.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,500.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Edward Jones restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,494.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,207.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,171.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,866.64. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $1,605.05 billion, a PE ratio of 123.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

