Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 26,701 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 464,302 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 26,701 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.9% of Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.09% of Amazon.com worth $1,461,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DRH Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% during the second quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,124,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $275,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 22,214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,541,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,831,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Edward Jones reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,494.32.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,207.04 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1,605.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,171.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,866.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

