Hamilton Wealth LLC Sells 141 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hamilton Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,335 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 5.9% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 57.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BofA Securities lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,494.32.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,207.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,171.03 and its 200-day moving average is $2,866.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,605.05 billion, a PE ratio of 123.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total value of $3,809,016.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,741,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

