Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Bremer Bank National Association’s 5th Largest Position

Bremer Bank National Association lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.8% of Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,207.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,605.05 billion, a PE ratio of 123.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,171.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2,866.64. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $4,369,386.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,690.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Cowen lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Amazon.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,494.32.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

