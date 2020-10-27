Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $43,000 Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 126.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 99.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,961,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,051,000 after buying an additional 6,962,569 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 35.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,335,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,065,000 after buying an additional 2,947,236 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 49.2% during the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 7,502,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,079 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in KeyCorp by 307.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,034,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,883 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in KeyCorp by 559.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,059,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average is $12.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.47.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. KeyCorp had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KEY. Citigroup began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BofA Securities lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.80.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.