Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Grows Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Autoliv by 67.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 91,925 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after buying an additional 37,131 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 454.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 579,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,649,000 after purchasing an additional 474,721 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 22.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 34.3% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 15,602 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. 37.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALV opened at $82.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.06 and a beta of 1.94. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.16 and a 12 month high of $87.01.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Autoliv’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALV. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Autoliv from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Autoliv from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Autoliv from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Autoliv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.21.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

