SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stake Raised by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,241,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,008,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,343,000 after purchasing an additional 10,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $289.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $256.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $127.39 and a 12 month high of $307.75. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SIVB shares. Maxim Group upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub raised SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $312.00 to $342.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.88.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.66, for a total transaction of $47,639.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,564.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $418,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,333,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,916 shares of company stock valued at $3,188,051 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.