Standard Life Aberdeen plc Decreases Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $10,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,311.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.58, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.00 and a 1-year high of $1,384.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,282.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,107.54.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,040.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Cowen upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,155.00 to $1,235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,294.11.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

