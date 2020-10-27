Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $4.69 Million Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 393,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,686 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $4,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEY. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 27,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 66,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 31,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares in the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEY has been the subject of several recent research reports. BofA Securities cut KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wedbush cut KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $20.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. KeyCorp had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

