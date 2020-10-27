Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.9% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,056 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. FAI Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $101.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $308.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.49.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Independent Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.59.

In other news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

