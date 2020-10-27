NEXT Financial Group Inc Grows Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in FMC were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 3,980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC stock opened at $105.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.46 and a 200 day moving average of $101.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $113.73.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.06. FMC had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FMC news, CEO Mark Douglas sold 52,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $5,741,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,477,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.69.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

