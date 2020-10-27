Atlantic Trust LLC Sells 305 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Atlantic Trust LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.8% of Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,845 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 11,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 6,546 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 161,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,168,000 after acquiring an additional 62,336 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 37,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 106,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,049,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.59.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $101.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $308.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.31 and its 200 day moving average is $97.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

