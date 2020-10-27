NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 128 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Eversource Energy by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.71.

Shares of ES stock opened at $91.73 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $60.69 and a 1-year high of $99.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.32.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,625 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total transaction of $499,556.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 11,142 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,025,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,142 shares of company stock valued at $2,245,115. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

