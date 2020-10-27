NEXT Financial Group Inc Takes Position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Proto Labs by 12.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Proto Labs during the third quarter worth about $178,000.

In other Proto Labs news, CEO Victoria M. Holt sold 17,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.95, for a total transaction of $2,787,550.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,845,772.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Goodman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,541.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,020,123 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PRLB opened at $128.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.30 and a beta of 1.85. Proto Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $164.99.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $106.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.46 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 12.99%. Proto Labs’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PRLB shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on Proto Labs from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proto Labs has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography (SL), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), PolyJet and Carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication, which consists includes quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

