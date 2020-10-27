Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Regal Beloit by 5.5% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Regal Beloit in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 36.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 7,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Regal Beloit in the third quarter valued at approximately $865,000. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RBC opened at $96.66 on Tuesday. Regal Beloit Co. has a 52 week low of $51.99 and a 52 week high of $103.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.28. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $634.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regal Beloit Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.86%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Regal Beloit from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Regal Beloit from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.14.

In related news, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total value of $407,647.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,281.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean A. Foate sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $723,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,458,206.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,136 shares of company stock worth $1,174,887 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

