Wedbush Securities Inc. Takes $234,000 Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 262.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 101,763 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in CubeSmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in CubeSmart by 3,943.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the first quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CUBE opened at $34.55 on Tuesday. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $35.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.14 and its 200 day moving average is $29.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.32.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.55 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 78.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BofA Securities upgraded CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded CubeSmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. CubeSmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.17.

In other CubeSmart news, Director Marianne M. Keler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $314,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,333.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

