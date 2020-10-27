Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) PT Raised to $92.00 at Smith Barney Citigroup

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Pareto Securities raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets cut Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Autoliv from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Autoliv from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.21.

Get Autoliv alerts:

ALV opened at $82.83 on Monday. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $38.16 and a 12 month high of $87.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.06 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.27.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALV. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Autoliv by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,916,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $185,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,746 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in Autoliv by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,685,448 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,728,000 after acquiring an additional 877,575 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Autoliv by 454.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 579,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,649,000 after acquiring an additional 474,721 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,534,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Autoliv by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,202,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,568,000 after acquiring an additional 125,262 shares during the last quarter. 37.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.