Patriot Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,056 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective (up from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Independent Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Atlantic Securities raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.59.

JPM stock opened at $101.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.49. The company has a market capitalization of $308.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

