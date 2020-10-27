Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Buys 170 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 250.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $34,000. FAI Wealth Management grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $101.24 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The stock has a market cap of $308.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.49.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Independent Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. DA Davidson raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

