JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,516 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.2% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% in the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 16,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 31,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. DA Davidson raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Independent Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.59.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $101.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $308.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

NuWave Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc
NuWave Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc
Equity Commonwealth Shares Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc
Equity Commonwealth Shares Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc
Patriot Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Patriot Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Buys 170 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Buys 170 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Shares Purchased by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Shares Purchased by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH
Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 315 Shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF
Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 315 Shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report