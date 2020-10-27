JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,516 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.2% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% in the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 16,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 31,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. DA Davidson raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Independent Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.59.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $101.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $308.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

