Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 315 Shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000.

First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF stock opened at $41.79 on Tuesday. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $43.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

