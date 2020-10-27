Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 142.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RXN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Rexnord by 100.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Rexnord by 53.8% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord during the second quarter worth $134,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord during the first quarter worth $163,000. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord during the second quarter worth $171,000. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director George C. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $91,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,274. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RXN opened at $32.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.10. Rexnord Co. has a 1 year low of $18.87 and a 1 year high of $35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.45.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Rexnord Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Rexnord’s payout ratio is 15.92%.

RXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexnord presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.57.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

