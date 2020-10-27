KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Bought by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 122.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,075 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 353,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 116,536 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 193.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 750,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,590,000 after purchasing an additional 494,661 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 174,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 46,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 117,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $4,412,622.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,074,862.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 23,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $933,982.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,137,335.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 218,814 shares of company stock valued at $8,310,752. 5.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $35.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88. KB Home has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $42.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.66.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $999.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.54 million. KB Home had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that KB Home will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.