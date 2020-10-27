Black Diamond Financial LLC Has $245,000 Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 17.7% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Garland Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 131.6% during the third quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,529,000 after purchasing an additional 51,637 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 38.3% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.0% during the third quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 31,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $2,769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Stifel Nicolaus cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Independent Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.93.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $143.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.23. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.