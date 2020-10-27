NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 412 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,594 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHI. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 248.2% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 229.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $342,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,667.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $3,937,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,128,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush cut shares of D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. D. R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $70.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.30. D. R. Horton Inc has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $81.21.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

