NEXT Financial Group Inc Makes New Investment in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,798 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,040,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,165,000 after purchasing an additional 132,752 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,243,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,299,000 after purchasing an additional 46,483 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 519,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,656,000 after purchasing an additional 57,387 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 147.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 515,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,784,000 after purchasing an additional 306,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 514,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $154.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.03. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.64 and a twelve month high of $200.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.51.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $410.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.56%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Stephens lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.75.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.