Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.41. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $527.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Euronet Worldwide to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $91.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Euronet Worldwide has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $167.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 1.28.

EEFT has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

