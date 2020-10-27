World Asset Management Inc Invests $205,000 in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CW. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth $9,516,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth $7,858,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth $7,586,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 115.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 141,308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,616,000 after acquiring an additional 75,776 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 154.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,308,000 after acquiring an additional 63,330 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $91.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.84. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $149.90.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $550.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.34 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.35%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

