World Asset Management Inc Buys 9,489 Shares of First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN)

World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 75.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,489 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in First Horizon National were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 240.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in First Horizon National during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in First Horizon National during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in First Horizon National by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon National in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on First Horizon National in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of First Horizon National in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 6th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on First Horizon National from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised First Horizon National from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.71.

Shares of FHN opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. First Horizon National Co. has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $17.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.50.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.18. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Horizon National Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

