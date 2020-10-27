World Asset Management Inc Buys Shares of 1,450 Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHDN. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 108,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,698,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 24.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 1.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 10.2% in the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $169.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.90 and a 52 week high of $183.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 353.49 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.49 and its 200 day moving average is $140.95.
In other Churchill Downs news, Director Daniel P. Harrington sold 14,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $2,644,602.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,952,747.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Harrington sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $180,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,946,669.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHDN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Churchill Downs from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $161.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, 140166 raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Churchill Downs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.00.
About Churchill Downs
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.
