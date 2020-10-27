World Asset Management Inc Buys Shares of 1,450 Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHDN. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 108,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,698,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 24.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 1.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 10.2% in the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $169.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.90 and a 52 week high of $183.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 353.49 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.49 and its 200 day moving average is $140.95.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.02. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 12.04% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $185.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Churchill Downs news, Director Daniel P. Harrington sold 14,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $2,644,602.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,952,747.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Harrington sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $180,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,946,669.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHDN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Churchill Downs from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $161.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, 140166 raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Churchill Downs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.00.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

