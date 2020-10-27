Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WHR. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $368,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 3,621.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 18.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in Whirlpool by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 8,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $194.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $207.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.88.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $3.41. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

In related news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 292 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.97, for a total value of $57,223.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,405.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gilles Morel sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.03, for a total value of $412,839.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,084.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $163.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.88.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

