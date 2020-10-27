Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,966 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of KB Home worth $4,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of KB Home by 1.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in KB Home by 6.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in KB Home by 0.4% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 157,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in KB Home by 3.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 32,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in KB Home by 6.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 18,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $763,681.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew W. Mandino sold 9,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $376,671.04. Insiders have sold 218,814 shares of company stock valued at $8,310,752 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on KB Home from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Seaport Global Securities downgraded KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on KB Home from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zelman & Associates downgraded KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

KBH stock opened at $35.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.66. KB Home has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $42.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. KB Home had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $999.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that KB Home will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.63%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

