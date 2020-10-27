Standard Life Aberdeen plc Grows Position in The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,047,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 116,700 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.86% of The GEO Group worth $11,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in The GEO Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 17,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in The GEO Group by 117,650.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 25.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $30,877.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,685.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne N. Foreman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $38,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GEO opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The GEO Group Inc has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.89.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.16). The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.13%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The GEO Group Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.76%. The GEO Group’s payout ratio is 49.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GEO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

