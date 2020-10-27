Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Raised to $275.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. 140166 restated a buy rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $231.35.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Shares of DECK stock opened at $261.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.81. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $78.70 and a 1-year high of $267.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $229.58 and a 200 day moving average of $193.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.83. The company had revenue of $283.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.52 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 13.44%. Analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 13,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.88, for a total transaction of $2,762,860.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,004,819.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrea O’donnell sold 4,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total value of $1,086,137.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,891.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,604 shares of company stock valued at $8,542,721 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1,584.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 859 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.