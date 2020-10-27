SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €115.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €161.00 ($189.41) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €148.00 ($174.12) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €148.00 ($174.12) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €158.00 ($185.88) price target on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €138.14 ($162.51).

ETR:SAP opened at €97.50 ($114.71) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67. SAP has a one year low of €82.13 ($96.62) and a one year high of €143.32 ($168.61). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €132.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of €124.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.74, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

