SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €115.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €161.00 ($189.41) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €148.00 ($174.12) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €148.00 ($174.12) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €158.00 ($185.88) price target on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €138.14 ($162.51).

ETR:SAP opened at €97.50 ($114.71) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67. SAP has a one year low of €82.13 ($96.62) and a one year high of €143.32 ($168.61). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €132.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of €124.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.74, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Analyst Recommendations for SAP (ETR:SAP)

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

SAP Given a €115.00 Price Target at Nord/LB
SAP Given a €115.00 Price Target at Nord/LB
NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys New Shares in FedEx Co.
NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys New Shares in FedEx Co.
Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated
Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated
Target Co. Expected to Post Earnings of $1.53 Per Share
Target Co. Expected to Post Earnings of $1.53 Per Share
Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.
Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.
Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 1,056 Shares of U.S. Bancorp
Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 1,056 Shares of U.S. Bancorp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report