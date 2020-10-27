Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 140.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RGA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter valued at about $1,310,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter valued at about $696,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter valued at about $496,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 60.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 97,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 36,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $103.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.12. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $55.39 and a 1 year high of $169.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.84.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $2.40. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on RGA. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.88.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

