Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Target’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.91. Target reported earnings of $1.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target will report full year earnings of $7.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $7.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $8.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Target.

Get Target alerts:

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.57.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $719,831.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total value of $15,311,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 247,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,876,198.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,789 shares of company stock valued at $24,124,422 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $157.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.02. Target has a 52-week low of $90.17 and a 52-week high of $167.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Target (TGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.