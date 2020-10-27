Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 89.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the second quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 43.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the third quarter valued at $44,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $174.90 on Tuesday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $113.27 and a 52 week high of $202.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.38. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

RNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on RenaissanceRe from $205.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.67.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

