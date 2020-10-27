Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 1,056 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 188.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 101,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.1% in the third quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 8,042 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $1,159,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.5% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 187,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,705,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on USB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Shares of USB opened at $39.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.62. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The stock has a market cap of $60.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

