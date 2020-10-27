Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Raises Position in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BJs Wholesale Club were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 381,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,213,000 after acquiring an additional 41,291 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 15,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,379,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,643,000 after acquiring an additional 326,480 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock opened at $39.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.45. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $18.84 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 17,420.37%. BJs Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, SVP Laura L. Felice sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $307,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,067,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William C. Werner sold 47,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $2,185,060.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,080 shares in the company, valued at $4,882,016.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 716,349 shares of company stock worth $30,286,895 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Loop Capital increased their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.95.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

