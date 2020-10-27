Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $43,000 Stock Holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 370.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $62.75. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.18.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Research analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift purchased 6,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.98 per share, with a total value of $250,960.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,178,577.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

