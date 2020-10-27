Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) Shares Acquired by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 94.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eastgroup Properties were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EGP. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 296.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $135.71 on Tuesday. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $83.40 and a 12-month high of $148.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.59.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.67). Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $89.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Eastgroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 63.45%.

EGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.22.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $95,228.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,611,482.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $148,986.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,842,076.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,536 shares of company stock worth $472,320 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

