Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 266 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 77.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 15.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,450,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,755,000 after acquiring an additional 189,460 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.8% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 620,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,318,000 after acquiring an additional 17,155 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.7% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 482,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.4% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,112,000 after acquiring an additional 25,747 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 10.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 373,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,538,000 after acquiring an additional 35,976 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 800 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total transaction of $74,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,000 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total value of $395,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,255,696.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,926 shares of company stock worth $11,176,171 in the last quarter. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTEK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Tetra Tech from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

Shares of TTEK opened at $104.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.61 and a 1 year high of $112.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.49.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $709.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.