Tufton Capital Management Sells 1,009 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Tufton Capital Management reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.4% of Tufton Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 88.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,222,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,514,000 after buying an additional 8,062,204 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 193,714,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,242,005,000 after buying an additional 1,168,129 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 124.7% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,506,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,853,000 after buying an additional 836,139 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 290.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,114,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,662,000 after buying an additional 829,053 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 37.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,635,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,237,000 after buying an additional 447,991 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $143.97 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The company has a market cap of $379.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.34 and its 200 day moving average is $147.23.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Independent Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.93.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

