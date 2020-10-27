Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 644.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 54.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.7% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 433.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock opened at $82.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.03 and a 1 year high of $94.28. The firm has a market cap of $96.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.63.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on AMD shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.06.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $166,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,324,755.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $3,619,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,465,329 shares in the company, valued at $123,336,741.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 458,635 shares of company stock worth $36,704,596. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

